What Anfield insiders said about Anthony Gordon proposal as Liverpool make transfer stance 100% clear

Despite boasting a wealth of options on the left-flank it’s somewhat intriguing that Liverpool don’t appear to have shut themselves off completely from talk around Anthony Gordon.

That’s not to suggest that the Reds haven’t been decisive with regard to certain aspects of a potential deal.

Paul Gorst reported that ‘Anfield officials’ had absolutely no intention of allowing Jarell Quansah to be a makeweight in any move taking the Newcastle United winger away from St James’ Park this summer.

“The chance of signing Gordon this weekend might have represented something of an opportunistic deal for Liverpool outside of their wider plans for the coming window and beyond under Arne Slot but this is a subplot that could yet run and run, even if snaring the England winger at a knock-down, PSR-impacted cost has now passed,” the Echo’s Liverpool FC correspondent wrote.

“A second key sticking point for Liverpool last week when Gordon was presented was Newcastle’s insistence that Jarell Quansah be included in any deal that could be struck between the clubs. Newcastle were always uneasy with having to lose one of their major stars to begin with but Anfield officials had zero intention of listening to anything that would see their defender head to the North East as a makeweight.”

TEAMtalk claim Liverpool were prepared to offer £50m plus Caoimhin Kelleher to get the move over the line.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Though, this has yet to be corroborated elsewhere. One might also imagine that it would take a higher up front bid to seriously tempt the Magpies.

READ MORE: Liverpool now told transfer link has ‘real substance’ as key Arne Slot date emerges – James Pearce

READ MORE: ‘Official, confirmed’: Liverpool miss out on Slot favourite; already filmed in new club colours

What is Liverpool’s current position on Gordon?

Gorst rightly noted with the Echo that the potential arrival of a new left-sided winger will likely be intrinsically tied to the future of Luis Diaz.

The Colombian international seems keen to continue his future at L4 for the foreseeable future. Though, this hasn’t stopped the player’s father or Spanish media from continuing to link him with a move to Barcelona this summer.

The Catalan giants’ ongoing financial concerns should prove prohibitive to any move. It remains to be seen whether they could land the kind of serious cash injection that would be required to tempt decision-makers at Anfield this summer.

Liverpool, however, continue to retain an interest in the Newcastle forward.

It’s one story to keep a close eye on, but we’d be far from surprised to see Gordon stay put in the North East. Particularly if any deal is contingent on Quansah heading the other way.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions