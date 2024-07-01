Bologna director’s revealing Calafiori transfer comments are good news for Liverpool

Riccardo Calafiori’s potential switch to Juventus is a far-from-guaranteed outcome in the summer transfer window.

Bologna technical director Giovanni Sartori has publicly admitted, in quotes carried on X (formerly Twitter) by Fabrizio Romano, that he’s not expecting the centre-back to end up at their Serie A rivals.

🚨🇮🇹 Bologna expect Premier League clubs to bid for Riccardo Calafiori, as revealed. Director Sartori confirms: “I think he will NOT end up joining Juventus”. “Probably he can go abroad, in case we decide to sell him…”. “We’d like to keep Calafiori so let’s see what happens”. pic.twitter.com/qg7TGQcKsw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2024

It’s an interesting set of comments given the links to the Premier League and clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The Merseysiders, for their part, are understood to be seriously keen on bolstering their backline following the departure of Joel Matip on a free transfer.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano just confirmed Newcastle’s worst fears about Gordon amid Liverpool saga

READ MORE: Liverpool could now beat Barcelona to holding midfielder solution as report raises transfer opportunity

Comments to give Liverpool encouragement

Given Liverpool currently look unlikely to land Leny Yoro this summer amid serious interest from Real Madrid, the further opening of the door for Calafiori is exactly the kind of opportunity we should be exploring.

We should see some further developments on this front following Italy’s European Championship exit at the hands of Switzerland.

It now comes down to how much we rate the player following an impressive campaign for club and country in 2023/24.

We know from Bologna’s perspective – following Thiago Motta’s switch to the Old Lady – they’ll likely be more open to the prospect of selling abroad to an outfit that isn’t a direct rival.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions