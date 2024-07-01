‘Head is in a mess’ – Euro 2024 maestro left dejected at being denied Liverpool opportunity

One player in whom Liverpool have been ‘interested’ has seemingly been left dejected at missing out on a potential opportunity to sign for the Reds.

It emerged over the weekend that Newcastle had put forward a proposal which’d see Anthony Gordon moving to Anfield and Jarell Quansah going the other way, amid the Magpies’ desperation to avoid breaching profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

However, LFC refused to countenance the offer as they didn’t want to lose the defender, and with the Tynesiders subsequently raising upwards of £60m from selling two other players, their financial worries diminished.

In an article for The Telegraph on Monday, Luke Edwards wrote of how the England winger had his head turned by Liverpool’s interest and was convinced that he was about to join his boyhood club, although the Reds didn’t submit a formal bid for the 23-year-old at any stage.

In replying to a tweet commenting on that article when it was posted on X, the journalist stated that ‘Gordon’s head is in a mess’ as he thought he was on the brink of a return to Merseyside, following his previous stint at Everton.

He wasn’t offered to Liverpool. There was a conversation as Liverpool were interested and Newcastle were in a mess with PSR. No bid was made and obvious from those conversations that Liverpool wouldn’t meet valuation. Gordon’s head is in a mess as he thought he had chance to join… — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) July 1, 2024

Gordon courted controversy when he went AWOL from Everton training shortly before his transfer to Newcastle 18 months ago, although it’s been reported that he won’t pull a similar stunt to try and force an exit from St James’ Park due to the reputational damage it could cause.

It appears that the England winger – who’s still only had a solitary minute of game-time at Euro 2024 – is very much eager to clinch a move to Liverpool, although the Magpies can afford to take a firmer stance now that their immediate PSR worries seem to be behind them.

It should be interesting to see what his demeanour is like when he returns to Tyneside for pre-season training. Will he have put this weekend’s events behind him, or will there be a visible displeasure at not being granted his ‘dream move’ to Anfield?

One question that LFC fans might ask is whether, further down the line, Gordon would show a similar desire to move on if he were to join the Reds. We’ve already seen him essentially force his way out of Goodison Park and now seems to be clamouring for a second big-money transfer in the space of 18 months.

Liverpool will likely be content to bide their time before deciding what to do next – if Newcastle had offered the player to them rather than the other way round, it suggests that the 23-year-old wasn’t at the summit of Richard Hughes’ summer wish list.

