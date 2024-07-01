How Curtis Jones has interacted with Anthony Gordon’s socials amid summer window twist

The transfer rumour mill has been steadily churning away following reports of preliminary talks between Liverpool and Newcastle over the prospect of a summer move for Anthony Gordon.

Matters perhaps won’t have been helped by Curtis Jones’ social media activity in recent weeks.

The good news for Magpies fans is that there’s nothing sinister or untoward with the Reds star’s activity given the pair both played for England U21s.

As far as we’re concerned, it’s one friend wishing another well and supporting them online, regardless of the fact the winger’s head appears to have been turned by Liverpool’s interest.

You can catch the interactions below, courtesy of Anthony Gordon’s Instagram account and Anything Liverpool on X: