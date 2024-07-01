‘I’m playing PlayStation…’ – Liverpool ace opens up about Euro 2024 ‘frustration’

Ten members of Liverpool’s first-team squad travelled to Euro 2024, but it’s been a frustrating tournament so far for a few of the Reds.

Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai saw their nations exit in the group stage, while Trent Alexander-Arnold lost his place in England’s starting XI after their second match.

The LFC vice-captain has still seen more action at the finals than Ibrahima Konate, who despite pre-tournament indications that he’d start for France has found himself yet to play a single minute at the competition.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The 25-year-old spoke of his irritation at being overlooked by Didier Deschamps in a press conference ahead of today’s round of 16 clash against Belgium.

In quotes shared by the Liverpool Echo, the Reds defender said (translated from French): “I am lucky to have my own self-reflection. I can bring a lot of positive things to the team. My role is to not show my frustration. I’m playing PlayStation, I am speaking with everyone, I am happy to be here, even if I want to be playing.

“I came with a lot of expectations, that’s part of football. I knew what my place was before the first match. It’s frustrating but I know my role on and off the field.”

READ MORE: Liverpool would hope to yield £40m if they cash in on coveted young duo this summer

READ MORE: ‘In daily contact…’ – James Pearce highlights what Arne Slot has already been doing at Liverpool

Konate had started for France in two of their last three matches before Euro 2024, although he may now be paying the price for losing his starting berth at Liverpool in the latter weeks of the most recent club season.

It’s understandable that the centre-back would be disappointed not to see any action so far at the tournament, but all he can do is give his best in training and be ready for any opportunity which might suddenly come his way.

All it might take is a sudden injury to either Saliba or Upamecano for him to be called upon, or a suspension for one of the current starting duo (admittely neither has been booked so far at the finals), and Deschamps will be reliant on the Reds’ number 5 to fill the void.

France would still have four matches to play if they’re to reach the final of Euro 2024, and with those fixtures taking place in the space of 14 days if they go the distance, the coach will be counting on his entire squad to finish the job and not just his preferred XI.

Konate might be conspicuous by his absence from the competition so far, but there could still be plenty of scope for him to play a big role for Les Bleus in Germany over the next fortnight.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions