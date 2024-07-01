(Video) Ibou Konate issues worrying personal fitness update

Ibou Konate found himself in a position at the end of last season where Jarell Quansah was starting ahead of him and there were understandable worries about his fitness.

Starting for France in the pre-Euros friendlies eased some of these concerns but after not playing in the group stages for his nation, the defender has issued an update.

Speaking with the press, our No.5 said (as translated by @AnythingLFC_): “A 100 percent Ibou would never have sat on the bench.”

This shows that there must be still be a fitness problem that is plaguing the 25-year-old, something that seems to be happening increasingly frequently.

You can view Konate’s comments via MadeinFOOT.com on YouTube:

Konate speaks on not starting for France at #EURO2024 “A 100 percent Ibou would never have sat on the bench.” pic.twitter.com/IyfWDK8Nlr — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) June 30, 2024

