(Video) Lineker’s Alexander-Arnold u-turn exposed with post Slovakia comments

Trent Alexander-Arnold not playing for an England side that is so obviously lacking talent and ideas, is criminal and there’s been many calls for the Scouser to be back in the starting line-up.

Speaking about the Slovakia match, Gary Lineker said: “When you’ve got 20 minutes to go, half an hour to go, and you’re 1-0 down playing against a team that are now just trying to defend – to not bring on Trent for Kyle Walker, who’s brilliant defender and all that, but you didn’t need that at that point, you just needed the quality, the delivery, the passing, the crossing of Trent Alexander Arnold – I mean, it was crying out for it.”

Speaking before the tournament, the Match of the Day host said: “I hope the new manager when he comes in, plays Trent in midfield at Liverpool. I think that’s his position, I really do, I always have, I’d love to see him play there regularly.”

It seems then that the 63-year-old suddenly thinks that the right back is no longer a midfielder and can operate in defence.

Maybe, just maybe, Jurgen Klopp was correct all along and the lad who won every trophy by the age of 24 playing as a full back – was actually playing in his best position.

You can view Lineker’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 21:56) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

