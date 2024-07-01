Liverpool could now beat Barcelona to holding midfielder solution as report raises transfer opportunity

Liverpool and other English outfits are understood to hold one key advantage over Barcelona in the race for Joshua Kimmich.

This update comes courtesy of Sport (via Sport Witness), with the outlet claiming that Premier League sides will be able to offer a higher salary than their La Liga counterpart.

Whether the Merseysiders will sign a holding midfielder this summer will come down to ‘availability and affordability’ in the words of James Pearce.

If available for €30m [£25.4m] this summer, as German media (via the report in question) have suggested, then it’s an opportunity worth contemplating.

Should Liverpool compete for Kimmich?

As ever, there will be concerns over any restricted pathway for up-and-coming star Stefan Bajcetic.

At 29 years of age, Kimmich could quite probably restrict opportunities for at least the next three or four years. Theoretically, right around the time we might expect our young Spaniard to be coming into prominence in the first-XI.

On the other hand, can Liverpool really say ‘no’ to a player of the German national’s quality if he’s available for a measly £25m?

It’s a tough call for Richard Hughes and Co., though, we suspect they’ll stick with the current options available in holding midfield.

Unless an opportunity that absolutely cannot be ignored crops up in the coming weeks.

