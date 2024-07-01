(Image) Liverpool fans take Klopp to Glastonbury in brilliant picture

Jurgen Klopp may no longer be Liverpool manager but he will forever be part of the club and that’s even been on show at Glastonbury.

One eagle-eyed supporter spotted a flag that read: ‘Jurgen lives forever’ at the festival, something that was on show on the Kop at the end of last season.

Inspired by the original version that adorned the name of Bill Shankly, it shows the level of respect that is held for the German.

Maybe one day we’ll see the name of Arne Slot honoured in a similar way.

