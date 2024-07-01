‘Official, confirmed’: Liverpool miss out on Slot favourite; already filmed in new club colours

Full credit to Brighton & Hove Albion following their signing of Newcastle United youngster Yankuba Minteh.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news yesterday on X (formerly Twitter), with the Seagulls securing the alleged Liverpool target for a ‘fee in excess of £30m’.

🚨🔵 Official, confirmed. Yankuba Minteh joins Brighton for fee in excess of £30m from Newcastle. “Yankuba is young talent that has attracted a lot of interest, so we’re delighted to welcome him to the club”, technical director David Weir said. pic.twitter.com/lxOWfXLnpO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2024

The former Feyenoord loan star confirmed his transfer with a message to the south coast-based outfit’s supporters on X this morning.

Minteh with a message for you all! 🤳 pic.twitter.com/B8OoRHs9Ei — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 1, 2024

Minteh amassed an impressive tally of 16 goal contributions in 27 top-flight games whilst on loan in the Eredivisie (at a rate of one goal or assist every 92 minutes).

Liverpool have missed an opportunity here

Whilst it’s difficult to say for absolute certain whether or not Liverpool should have been all over the deal (we don’t, after all, know how Slot will set up his side), it feels like a missed opportunity.

At 19 years of age, with some Champions League experience under his belt (albeit no Premier League experience), the Magpies attacker looks a star with serious potential.

It may be the case, of course, that we’re better off waiting to see how Minteh fares playing top-flight football in England. Though, a year or so down the line will more than likely see his value skyrocket beyond the £30m or so Brighton forked out for his signature – provided he impresses in the foreseeable future.

What has Arne Slot said about Yankuba Minteh?

Our new head coach evidently worked well with the teenager given his numbers in the Eredivisie.

Slot also had this to say about his former protege from the brief time they worked together: “He certainly doesn’t lack self-confidence. His willingness to give everything is enormous. When we see his statistics, it is really impressive. Minteh ran more sprint meters against Ajax in an hour than many players in the two games. He is incredibly fast. And he wants it so badly.”

