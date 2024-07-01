Liverpool suffer another transfer blow as Fabrizio Romano drops ‘here we go’ confirmation

Liverpool have suffered yet another blow in the summer transfer window as teenage sensation Archie Gray is set to complete a move to Tottenham.

Fabrizio Romano gave his trademark ‘here we go’ to the impending switch, with Spurs agreeing a £40m transfer fee for the 18-year-old midfielder.

🚨⚪️ Archie Gray to Tottenham, here we go! Agreement in principle between all parties involved, waiting to sign docs. Spurs are set to pay fee around £40m, long term deal for Gray who’s accepted to join #THFC. 🔁 Joe Rodon to join #LUFC in separate transaction around £10m. pic.twitter.com/o26zYyXxRJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2024

The Merseysiders were understood to be keen on the prospect of landing the Leeds United star’s signature. Indeed, chief scout Barry Hunter had made contact with the footballer’s family, with Ben Jacobs claiming that the Reds had garnered some serious respect in their communications.

Fans were assured at the time that Gray would be staying put in West Yorkshire, with his family believing that Elland Road remained the best place for his development.

Intriguingly, it seems that minds have been changed. One can only assume that assurances over playing time have been offered to the Durham-born player ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

It looks like Gray won’t be developing under the watchful eye of Arne Slot any time soon. Certainly, he won’t have any part to play in the Reds’ opening league clash against Ipswich Town in August or any other exciting fixture on the Merseysiders’ calendar. That includes January’s clash with Manchester United, which fans can buy tickets for here.

How are Liverpool getting on elsewhere in the market?

The good news is that our interest in Leny Yoro is indeed legitimate.

The bad news? Real Madrid are very keen on the 18-year-old generational talent. Even worse? The player very much fancies a potential move to the Spanish capital this summer.

All that stands in the way now is the defender’s transfer fee. Lille reportedly want to drive up the asking price to around the £50.9-59.3m mark, according to Forbes.

You can understand Madrid’s reluctance to fork out such a fee given Yoro will be available for free next year when his contract expires.

Likewise, however, given the ceiling on offer with the young centre-back, Lille can justify taking a hardline stance when it comes to possibly losing the player this summer.

Someone, somewhere, you’d think, will be prepared to pay that figure. It just remains to be seen whether Los Blancos can manage to bridge the divide enough to secure the teenager’s signature before Yoro, his entourage and Lille lose patience.

Not Anthony Gordon at any price

We learned today that Liverpool aren’t prepared to lose top talent even if it means we land Anthony Gordon this summer.

Anfield officials are categorically not prepared to allow someone like Jarell Quansah to be used as a makeweight in any deal that would take the England international to Anfield.

After the season our Academy graduate had in the backline in Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge – who can blame us!

