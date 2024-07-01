Liverpool now told transfer link has ‘real substance’ as key Arne Slot date emerges – James Pearce

Liverpool’s interest in Leny Yoro is understood to be quite genuine amid competition from the likes of Real Madrid and PSG.

James Pearce reported that links to the Ligue 1 teenager carry ‘real substance’ – in fact, it’s the only link so far that does.

“The rumour mill has gone into overdrive, but the only link with real substance so far involves Lille centre-back Leny Yoro,” the former Echo reporter wrote for The Athletic.

“Liverpool’s interest is strong, but competition is fierce and they expect European champions Real Madrid to win the race for his signature.

The 18-year-old is currently believed to have his heart set on a switch to the Spanish capital.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

However, it remains to be seen whether Los Blancos are prepared to meet Lille’s asking price this summer. Especially given the fact his current terms are set to expire next year.

READ MORE: ‘Official, confirmed’: Liverpool miss out on Slot favourite; already filmed in new club colours

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano drops evening transfer update on target who already ‘said yes’ to summer move

Liverpool want to be involved in the conversation

It may seem a little strange for the Reds to be so clearly invested in this kind of transfer.

Just to be clear, there can be no dispute about the quality and potential on offer with Yoro. However, the player’s head has very much been turned by interest from the La Liga giants.

That said, where this is a chance (albeit, what appears to be a slim one) to land the Frenchman’s signature, Liverpool would be remiss not to leave their hat in the ring.

If talks do somehow break down between the Ligue 1 outfit and Real Madrid – it would be a shame of epic proportions to see one of the likes of PSG or Manchester United swoop in.

Meanwhile: Key Arne Slot date set

James Pearce has also confirmed on X that Arne Slot will be facing the media for the first time at the AXA training centre this Friday at 11am.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions