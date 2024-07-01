Liverpool would hope to yield £40m if they cash in on coveted young duo this summer – report

Liverpool have named their price for two young players at Anfield who’ve been attracting widespread interest in the early weeks of the summer transfer window.

RB Leipzig are among the European clubs eyeing a potential move for Tyler Morton this summer (The Athletic), while Sepp van den Berg reportedly hsa eyes on a return to Mainz, with whom he enjoyed a prosperous loan spell last season (Allgemeine Zeitung, via Kicker).

In his latest piece for The Athletic, James Pearce wrote that the Reds value both players at approximately £20m each, following on from recent reports by the same outlet that Arne Slot is keen to take a look at the duo in pre-season.

Morton and Van den Berg will likely view the next two months as pivotal to their respective long-term futures at Liverpool.

An impressive pre-season could lay the foundations for them to emulate the likes of Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah in establishing themselves in the Reds’ first team, but if it becomes apparent by the final two weeks of August that neither is likely to see much game-time this term, the chances of a move elsewhere will surely increase.

The midfielder will turn 22 in October, while the Dutch defender is 10 months his senior, so both may be anxious to settle at a club where they’re deemed very much a part of the fabric for the long-term.

With Morton having made just nine first-team Liverpool appearances, and only four for Van den Berg, it’d represent excellent business for the Reds to yield £40m from the pair if they’re sold this summer.

LFC specialised in commanding sizeable fees for young players when Michael Edwards was sporting director – Rhian Brewster joining Sheffield United for £23.5m in 2020 is perhaps the prime example – and they could repeat the trick if they were to part with the duo who were loaned to Hull and Mainz respectively last term.

However, we expect that Slot will want to at least give them a chance in pre-season before any lasting decision is made regarding their futures.

