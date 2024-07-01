Ex-Chelsea boss eyeing surprise swoop for Liverpool dynamo who stands on the brink of history

One Liverpool player is believed to be a summer transfer target for a former nemesis of the Reds.

Turkish media outlet Ajansspor has reported on Monday that new Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho is eyeing a cheeky move for Darwin Nunez, with the former Chelsea boss and agent Jorge Mendes believed to have already commenced discussions over a possible swoop for the 25-year-old.

The report cites LFC’s valuation of the Uruguay striker at €70m (£59.4m), which is almost £5m less than what we initially paid to Benfica to sign him two years ago (before add-ons are taken into account).

In the politest terms possible, we wish to tell Mourinho, Mendes and Fenerbahce to go and take a running jump if they think they’re getting Nunez for less than what Liverpool paid for him.

The Reds’ number 9 can be frustrating at times when he snatches at chances that you’d reasonably expect him to score, but a return of 33 goals in 96 games for the club so far is no disgrace.

Indeed, he could be going back to Merseyside later this month in flying form, having netted in each of his last seven caps for Uruguay. Another goal in their Copa America clash against USA overnight would see him make history by becoming the first male player to score in eight successive games for his country (liverpoolfc.com).

On that evidence, Liverpool would be bonkers to sell him to anyone, never mind someone with Mourinho’s history of antagonising LFC fans during his previous spells at Chelsea and Manchester United.

For Nunez himself, it’d be a huge folly to team up with a manager who thinks nothing of humiliating some of his players in public and courts controversy wherever he goes, especially when the 25-year-old striker has always had backing on Merseyside when other coaches or fanbases may well have turned on him.

We’d be stunned if this proposed transfer ever sees the light of day, quite frankly.

