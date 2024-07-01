(Video) Neville makes Alexander-Arnold plea to Southgate after Slovakia result

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the most talked about footballers in the country at the moment and Gary Neville has added his thoughts.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the 49-year-old said: “I do think that bringing Trent Alexander Arnold in at full back, and I don’t know what’s happening with Kieran Trippier who went off yesterday…

“I think against these teams that we’re playing, we can afford to have players who probably are a bit more dynamic on the ball.”

It’s almost laughable that so many people were saying our vice captain had to play in midfield but they are now asking for him to play in his natural position.

We’ll see whether Gareth Southgate wants to listen to this plea but he does like to make his team as dysfunctional as possible.

You can view Neville’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 9:19) via Sky Sports Football on YouTube:

