Journalist: Newcastle hold ‘lingering fears’ over Gordon after proposed Liverpool deal collapsed

Newcastle are still believed to be fearful over the possibility of losing Anthony Gordon despite easing their concerns over profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

Amid a pressing need to raise funds by the end of June in order to avoid potential points deductions, the Magpies proposed a deal which would’ve seen the 23-year-old move to Liverpool in exchange for Jarell Quansah, although the Reds kiboshed it as they didn’t want to lose the defender.

The Tyneside club managed to offload a couple of players, duly raising more than £60m and putting their PSR fears to bed, although there are internal worries over the ex-Everton winger’s future at St James’ Park.

As reported by Chris Waugh for The Athletic, there are ‘lingering fears’ from inside Newcastle that the player’s head may have been turned by a possible return to Merseyside.

Newcastle’s need to sell key assets such as Gordon may have diminished after a hectic weekend at St James’ Park, but if it becomes clear that the England international might have designs on a move back to Merseyside, they might just consider cashing in on him.

That mightn’t necessarily happen this summer, and the Magpies would be extremely reluctant to sell their 2023/24 Player of the Year, so Liverpool may now be looking at him as a prospective signing in the longer term rather than a deal to be done in the next few weeks.

The Reds’ interest in the 23-year-old has also turned the microscope on the future of Luis Diaz, whose place in the team could be under threat if the ex-Everton man is signed and who continues to be coveted by Barcelona.

Both players had broadly similar goal returns and game-time last season, with Gordon netting 12 times in 3,869 minutes and the Colombian scoring 13 times in 3,615 minutes on the pitch (Transfermarkt), with the latter producing the more efficient return.

While signing the Newcastle winger would add a potent option to our attack and help with homegrown quota requirements, we certainly wouldn’t advocate pushing Lucho out the door in order to bring him in.

