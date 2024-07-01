James Pearce breaks big behind the scenes update at Liverpool happening this Friday

You’ve seen Arne Slot in action behind a camera as he was introduced to Liverpool fans via a one-on-one interview with Peter McDowall.

Now James Pearce has confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the ex-Feyenoord boss will be speaking to the media for the first time in his new role this coming Friday at 11am.

Arne Slot will speak to the media for the first time as #LFC head coach this Friday at 11am at the AXA Training Centre. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 1, 2024

The Merseysiders will first take on Real Betis in their upcoming pre-season schedule.

Elsewhere, alleged Reds target Yankuba Minteh agreed a deal taking him to Brighton and Hove Albion, with Newcastle United offloading several stars to meet their PSR requirements.

What to expect from Arne Slot?

As we’ve witnessed already, the Dutchman is quite a different character to the man whose office he took over quite recently.

Calm and collected over raw energy and quickly quotable lines may be the new status quo at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

Of course, there’s absolutely no need to fear change in the red half of Merseyside. Jurgen Klopp and the team of experts behind him have worked hard to leave solid foundations behind them after a third-place finish in the Premier League last term.

If Slot’s up to the challenge, he’ll have all the tools necessary to achieve success for many years to come.

We’re not after a Jurgen 2.0 – just exciting football and the continued promise that we’ll challenge at the very top in England and beyond.

