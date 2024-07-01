Fabrizio Romano drops evening transfer update on target who already ‘said yes’ to summer move

Riccardo Calafiori will soon head up on transfer shortlists across the globe following Italy’s Euros exit.

Luciano Spalletti’s men succumbed to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Switzerland.

Fabrizio Romano now reports that Premier League clubs are expected to enter the race for the alleged Liverpool transfer target this summer.

“He’s a player who already gave the green light to a potential move in this case to Juventus,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on the Here We Go podcast.

“In February/March, Calafiori already said ‘yes’ to Juventus. The manager of Bologna, Thiago Motta, joined Juventus. So Calafiori could be the perfect opportunity but between Bologna and Juventus, because of the Motta case, their relationship is not that easy – they won’t make Juventus’ life easy in negotiations for Riccardo Calafiori.

“This is why Bologna expect Premier League clubs to enter the race for Calafiori. So, Arsenal have an interest. It’s not a negotiation but interest is there. Also Chelsea wants to bring in one more talented player in the defensive positions – so could be a left-back or centre-back, but left-footed. Riccardo Calafiori is one of the most talented around.

“So keep an eye on these two clubs. Chelsea and Arsenal. But still an open race with Juventus having the green light with the player but still waiting to find a way with Bologna.”

Meanwhile, the Merseysiders are thought to ‘retain an interest’ in Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon.

The likelihood of a transfer being completed for the Magpies footballer, however, seems somewhat slim given the finances involved.

A signing that fits the bill for Liverpool

Rather unlike Anthony Gordon from a positional sense, Liverpool have a clear need for a left-sided centre-back.

Yes, there is many an argument that can be made for finding a right-sided centre-half following Joel Matip’s exit from the club at the expiration of his contract.

But – and it’s a big but – when on earth are we going to take finding a Virgil van Dijk successor seriously?

Don’t get us wrong, we don’t think our colossal No.4 will be packing it in for us any time soon. Nor would we wish him to.

But whilst we continue to scour the market for a viable, reliable partner for our former Southampton man, we’re potentially missing opportunities to secure the future of the backline for the next decade and a half.

Riccardo Calafiori could very well be the man to alleviate some serious transfer anxiety on our part here at Empire of the Kop.

It’s at least worth a conversation!

