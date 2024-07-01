(Image) No days off for Salah as Mo shows off impressive gym statistics

Mo Salah has been enjoying a summer where he’s been keeping fans updated with his new haircut and physique, something that he’s continued.

Taking to his Instagram stories, our No.11 showed off his gym statistics after a run on his treadmill.

It’s great to see that the 32-year-old is taking his pre-pre-season seriously and that will surely be something that Arne Slot will enjoy witnessing too.

Let’s hope that the Egyptian King can kick on from here and go on to have another impressive campaign.

You can view the image of Salah via his Instagram stories:

