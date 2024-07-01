‘In daily contact…’ – James Pearce highlights what Arne Slot has already been doing at Liverpool

As reported by James Pearce, Arne Slot has already been hard at work behind the scenes in his first month as Liverpool head coach.

The 45-year-old officially assumed the role at Anfield on 1 June, the same date which saw Richard Hughes’ reign as sporting director formally commence, and the duo have been busy collaborating on prospective summer transfer activity.

In a piece for The Athletic which was published on Monday morning, the journalist wrote: “Slot has been in daily contact with new sporting director Richard Hughes, as Liverpool adjust to a new off-field structure.

“With input from Fenway Sports Group CEO of football Michael Edwards, it will be a collaborative approach to transfers, with data heavily influencing who is pursued and at what price.”

Incoming transfer activity has been slower to develop at Liverpool this summer in comparison to last – it’ll be a year to the day tomorrow that Dominik Szoboszlai became our second signing of the 2023 off-season, following on from Alexis Mac Allister.

However, 12 months ago there was a pressing need to overhaul our midfield, whereas the focus is now on embellishing a variety of positions throughout the squad rather than a radical revamp of one specific area.

Furthermore, while that was Jurgen Klopp’s eighth summer transfer window at the Anfield helm, this is Slot’s first. That’s also the case for Hughes, and it was always likely that the newly installed duo would need time to collaborate with one another before any major signings are completed.

As was indicated by the Dutchman’s appointment as head coach rather than manager, his role regarding prospective incomings would be a collaborative one with the Liverpool hierarchy rather than him and him alone calling the shots.

A data-led approach has been very much the FSG way throughout their reign with the Reds, and it’s a model which has contributed to a series of excellent decisions in the marketplace, despite an undercurrent of disenchantment from fans who crave marquee signings.

There are still two months remaining in the summer transfer window, which should leave ample time for Slot and Hughes to bring in a few of their desired targets to embellish the existing squad at Anfield.

