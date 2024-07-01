Transfer insider drops Liverpool claim as Michael Edwards & Arne Slot in agreement

Arne Slot and Liverpool’s chief decision-makers, Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards, are allegedly ‘satisfied’ with the squad available.

That said, sources close to the club now claim the club is still working on bringing in as many as three new additions in the summer transfer window.

Bolstering the backline is understood to be of particular importance to the recruitment team.

“Liverpool have no concerns over complying with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and do not need to offload players in the summer window,” Pete O’Rourke reported for Football Insider.

“It is believed Slot, alongside new transfer chiefs Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards, are satisfied with the current state of their squad. As such, the club are unwilling to rush into any deals if the right player does not become available.

“Nevertheless, sources say Liverpool are working on signings behind the scenes at Anfield as the first-team squad prepare to return for pre-season training this month.”

To that end, it’s far from surprising that the Merseysiders have taken a shine to Lille’s teenage sensation, Leny Yoro.

The Frenchman’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Why are Liverpool moving so slowly in the market?

The reasoning behind Liverpool’s slow movement is twofold.

Firstly, motivated significantly by Arne Slot’s need to evaluate the current squad and its potential limitations.

Secondly, as ever, the right opportunity at the right price must avail itself in the market. That goes some way to explaining the impasse over preliminary discussions around Anthony Gordon, with us unwilling to either sacrifice Jarell Quansah or fork out a significant fee for Newcastle’s left-sided winger.

