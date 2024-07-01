Liverpool could potentially hijack Man Utd move for £50m enforcer after agent’s teasing comment

Liverpool have reportedly muscled into the transfer race for a player who’s been the subject of an offer from Manchester United.

According to O Jogo (via TEAMtalk), the agent of Manuel Ugarte has namedropped the Reds as a viable contender to sign the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder this summer.

Jorge Chijane claimed: “Liverpool? There is a lot of talk, but it is not the only club, there are others. There are many possibilities on the table… It’s almost certain that he won’t stay; it’s sure he’ll leave. I believe the situation will be resolved.”

United have seen an initial €35m (£29.7m) rejected by PSG, with that sum falling well below the Ligue 1 champions’ reported valuation of £50m (GIVEMESPORT).

READ MORE: ‘The only way…’ – Romano drops update on Liverpool’s Anthony Gordon pursuit

READ MORE: (Video) Not just football: Jurgen Klopp enjoys his shoutout as he soaks up another sporting love

TEAMtalk mentioned that Arne Slot views defensive midfield as an ‘area of weakness’ after the ‘failure to properly replace’ Fabinho last summer, and the new head coach seems determined to sign a player in that position over the next two months.

In Ugarte, Liverpool could land one of the most uncompromising ball winners in European football – as per FBref, the Uruguayan ranked among the top 1% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues last season for tackles per game (4.11) and the top 4% for interceptions per 90 minutes (1.86).

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

At 23, his best years should still be ahead of him, and he’d strike the perfect balance of being a long-term option who already boasts ample experience at a high level, having made almost 150 appearances in either Portugal or France.

With United having already put in a bid, the Reds have some catching up to do if they’re to gazump their arch-rivals in the chase for the PSG midfielder, although the failed offer from Old Trafford offers a guide as to what should be the minimum starting point from Richard Hughes.

If Liverpool can snap up Ugarte this summer from under the Red Devils’ noses, in the process addressing a priority position for Slot in the transfer market, it’d bring an enormous sense of satisfaction.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions