(Video) Anfield legend has perfect response to Gerrard, Lampard, Scholes debate

Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes are forever attached in an age-old debate that just keeps rumbling on, despite one obvious answer.

Posed with the question on ‘The Football Historian Podcast’, George Sephton said: “They’re not fit to lace Steven Gerard’s boots, either of them.”

It’s the perfect way to end this conversation by the Anfield stadium announcer as there’s a clear winner for everyone of a red persuasion on this topic.

If only the rest of the country could realise that the Scouser could do everything the others could and the duo couldn’t achieve what he did for the Reds.

You can watch Sephton’s comments on Gerrard (from 1:01:06) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

