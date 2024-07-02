Sturridge insists Liverpool must get the best out of ‘different’ attacker next season

Daniel Sturridge has urged Liverpool to ‘get the best out of’ Cody Gakpo next season after the Dutchman impressed once again for his nation at EURO 2024.

The former PSV man registered a goal and an assist as the Netherlands defeated Romania 3-0 in Berlin to progress through to the quarter finals.

Gakpo started on the left flank for Ronald Koeman’s side and tormented the Romanian backline with his direct and pacy style of play.

There’s a feeling amongst Liverpool supporters that we’re yet to see the best of our No.18 in a red shirt and Sturridge has now weighed in on the 25-year-old’s performances during the tournament in Germany.

Gakpo is a different player for Netherlands man. Gotta get the best out of him at LFC. — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) July 2, 2024

Since moving to Anfield in January of last year Gakpo has registered 23 goals and eight assists in 79 games (across all competitions).

He was often been deployed as a central striker and sometimes as part of a midfield three by Jurgen Klopp but his performances for the Netherlands suggests he needs to be given a chance on the left wing.

Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz are some of the other attacking options Arne Slot has at his disposal so it remains to be seen what plans the new Liverpool boss has for his side at the top end of the pitch next term.

There’s still more to come from Gakpo and let’s hope Slot can be the man to get the best out of him on Merseyside.

