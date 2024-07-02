(Image) Fresh Anfield update provided as refurbishment work carried out on pitch

The Anfield pitch was ruined by the concerts that were hosted in the stadium in the past few weeks and now there’s been a refreshing update.

With Taylor Swift and P!nk now out of L4, work can begin on refreshing the playing surface and that has been started already.

Thanks to images shared on social media, we can see the start of the hard work to get the turf ready for Arne Slot’s first game.

This will present an exciting opportunity for the start of a new era, something that the seeds are been literally plated for right now.

You can view the images of Anfield via @KarlThyer on X:

I never thought I’d see the day where I turn up to my second home for business instead of pleasure (of course it’s always a pleasure 😉). Well that’s what I did yesterday. 🔴🙌🏽 Karl 🤝 @LFC pic.twitter.com/OAHmPMVQ49 — Karl (@KarlThyer) July 2, 2024

