(Video) Gakpo continues to wow at the Euros with double goal involvement

Cody Gakpo is shining in Germany in a way we perhaps haven’t seen for Liverpool but it’s making for great viewing for our supporters.

After firing the Dutch into the lead with a superb solo effort, our No.18 was very involved with the second goal of the game too.

Showing off his close control against Radu Dragusin, the forward managed to keep the ball in play and then provide Donyell Malen with a simple finish.

It’s already been quite the tournament for our man and it doesn’t look like it’s stopping soon!

You can view Gakpo’s assist via @BBCSport on X:

