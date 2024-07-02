(Video) Gakpo hands Slot selection headache with another Euros goal

Cody Gakpo has been perhaps the surprise star performer of the strong Liverpool contingent at the Euros and he’s delivered once again.

Representing the Netherlands in their first knockout tie of the tournament, our No.18 picked the ball up wide on the left wing and then unleashed some beauty.

READ MORE: (Video) Nunez shows incredible quick thinking with Uruguay free kick in America

After cutting inside, the forward fired at goal to great affect and has shown what he can do from this position.

Arne Slot may not have been planning for the Dutchman to be the starter from the left but if he performs at Anfield like he does for Holland, then there may be no other option.

You can view Gakpo’s goal via @BBCSport on X:

Cody looking DEADLY from the left 🎯 #LFC pic.twitter.com/qKwqBLkp5k — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 2, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions