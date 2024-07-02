Anthony Gordon transfer reality clear as Liverpool negotiations update emerges – report

Liverpool are yet to make a breakthrough in negotiations with Newcastle United over Anthony Gordon’s future.

This update comes courtesy of CaughtOffside, following the Reds’ refusal to entertain talks over including Jarell Quansah in a potential swap deal.

“Gordon is not the only name on Liverpool’s list, however, with alternatives in mind in case they fail to reach an agreement with Newcastle, who are no longer under as much pressure to sell players after a deal taking Yankuba Minteh to Brighton,” Empire of the Kop’s sister outlet reported.

“CaughtOffside understands Liverpool could also turn to the likes of Eberechi Eze, Mohammed Kudus and Nico Williams as options to strengthen in attack this summer, with no breakthrough in negotiations with Newcastle so far.”

The Merseysiders are currently heading into the league season with Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Mo Salah as their established wingers. However, both Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez do have experience playing on the left flank.

As such, there’s a clear imbalance on the opposing flank, with only Arne Slot’s No.11 capable of reliably featuring as a right winger.

Liverpool can’t sign Gordon without selling a winger

We couldn’t even argue the case for sticking the 23-year-old on the opposing flank given he’s primarily right-footed.

In which case, the solution is clear: Liverpool have to sell a left-sided attacker in order to clear room for Gordon’s potential arrival this summer.

And that’s predicated on the notion that the Magpies are even willing to sell the England international for a fee we’d find acceptable. Not to mention as part of an agreement that doesn’t see one of our talented young stars going the other way.

However, unless Barcelona can come up with the cash necessary to prise Diaz away (or PSG push for a move), this eventuality is looking rather unlikely.

Liverpool certainly won’t be looking to push the Colombian wide man out the door either if they can help it.

