‘I have spoken to him…’ – Euro 2024 tank on his chances of Liverpool move after talking to Slot

One defender who’s been on Liverpool’s radar recently has seemingly poured cold water over the possibility of a move to Anfield this summer.

The Reds have reportedly enquired about Feyenoord defender David Hancko, who excelled for Slovakia at Euro 2024 and spent the past two seasons under Arne Slot in Rotterdam.

Speaking to Voetbal International, the 26-year-old waxed lyrical about his former boss and revealed that he’s conversed with him since the Dutchman’s exit from De Kuip, but he admitted that joining LFC would be unlikely.

The centre-back said: “I have spoken to [Slot] a few times after the end of the season, but I don’t think they are looking for a player in my position. I don’t think a transfer to Liverpool will happen, but I wish him the best of luck. He really is a fantastic coach.”

Liverpool’s hopes of signing Hancko may have been buoyed by reports from Voetbal International that he’s open to a new challenge this summer, but the player himself has effectively put to bed any prospect of him following Slot to Anfield.

His comment that he doesn’t think the Reds are looking for a player in his role is galling, as he appears to fit the profile of exactly what the new head coach wants in the transfer market, namely a left-footed centre-back – something we don’t have in the squad at the moment.

He’s actually been playing at left-back at Euro 2024 and was superb for Slovakia in their defeat to England on Sunday, winning a whopping 10 duels and six tackles (Sofascore) as his nation fell short of what would’ve been arguably the most famous result in their history.

Unfortunately it seems we can now cross Hancko off the list of viable defensive reinforcements this summer, but hopefully Richard Hughes can identify another versatile left-footed centre-back who’d be every bit as uncompromisisng as the Feyenoord colossus.

