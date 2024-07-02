(Video) Curtis Jones shows love for Liverpool teammate after international heroics

Curtis Jones may not have received the senior call up to England’s Euros squad but that hasn’t stopped him wanting the best for his Liverpool teammates.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Scouser celebrated the goal from Cody Gakpo in Netherlands’ victory over Romania.

Alongside the caption: ‘What a player!’ it’s clear that there’s a lot of love from our academy graduate for his teammate at Anfield.

It shows how close the dressing room is ahead of a new campaign under Arne Slot.

You can view the video of Gakpo via Jones’s Instagram stories:

