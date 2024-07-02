The Athletic reporter outlines Liverpool’s stance on Luis Diaz after rejecting Gordon proposal

Luis Diaz’s future has been in the spotlight since (and even before) the beginning of the summer transfer window, with Barcelona very keen on snapping up the Liverpool forward.

Indeed, there were reports a couple of weeks ago that Camp Nou chiefs planned to meet the 27-year-old during the Copa America, in which he’s currently involved with Colombia (Sport).

His standing at Anfield also came under scrutiny in recent days amid Newcastle tabling a proposal to sell Anthony Gordon to the Reds, which was duly rejected as it would’ve involved Jarell Quansah going the other way.

In the latest Transfer DealSheet for The Athletic, James Pearce outlined Liverpool’s stance on Diaz amid the variety of rumours. The journalist stated that LFC haven’t had any offers for the Colombian and aren’t looking to sell their current number 7.

READ MORE: James Pearce claims 27y/o powerhouse ‘looks certain to move on’ from Liverpool this summer

READ MORE: Arne Slot will be thrilled by what Liverpool’s ‘Tasmanian Devil’ has done ahead of pre-season

It’s only right that Liverpool aren’t willing to part with Diaz, who was one of the few Reds players to finish last season strongly as our Premier League title challenge faded during a terrible April.

Admittedly a return of 24 goals from 98 LFC appearances isn’t mind-blowing, but the Colombia star brings an effervescence to our attack which is impossible not to appreciate.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Some may argue (not unjustifiably) that Gordon – who’s four years younger – would offer more value to Arne Slot’s team in the long run and provide a similar goal threat, while also not occupying a non-homegrown berth in the squad.

However, Liverpool need to send out a statement that their key assets won’t be easily plucked from Anfield, in contrast to previous years when club chiefs were powerless to stop the likes of Xabi Alonso, Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez, Raheem Sterling and Philippe Coutinho moving on.

Thankfully, it seems that Richard Hughes is determined to keep hold of Diaz, whose Copa America performances suggest that he’s in line to make a massive impact for the Reds next season.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions