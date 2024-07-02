Journo says what all Liverpool fans are thinking after Cody Gakpo masterclass

Paul Gorst has claimed that Cody Gakpo should no longer be played as a centre forward for Liverpool after the 25-year-old impressed once again for the Netherlands at EURO 2024 earlier today.

The former PSV man registered a goal and an assist as Ronald Koeman’s side defeated Romania 3-0 in Berlin.

Virgil van Dijk captained the side as they booked their spot in the quarter final while Gakpo was at his exhilarating best on the left wing.

ECHO journalist Gorst believes the Liverpool ace looks ‘so much more at ease’ when he’s on the left flank – a position he hasn’t been given much of a chance in during his time at Anfield.

Cody Gakpo’s days as a centre forward at Liverpool should probably be done with now. Looks so much more at ease off the left when he plays for Holland. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) July 2, 2024

Gakpo made his name at PSV as a left winger before moving to Liverpool in January of last year.

Jurgen Klopp deployed the dutchman as a central striker and also as part of a midfield three where he struggled to make much of an impact on games.

He’s registered 23 goals and eight assists in 79 games (across all competitions) in a red shirt but it now feels like it’s time to give him an extended run in the side in his natural position.

It may take time for new boss Arne Slot to find his strongest XI but we’ve got a feeling that our No.18 could play a huge role for the Merseysiders during the upcoming campaign.

