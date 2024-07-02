Enquiry made: Liverpool have asked about ‘outstanding’ Anthony Gordon alternative – report

Liverpool declined a proposal from Newcastle to do a deal for Anthony Gordon in recent days, but the Merseysiders have reached out in their pursuit of another left winger based in England.

According to De Telegraaf, the Reds have enquired about the potential availability of Crysencio Summerville, with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germainalso asking about the Leeds United forward.

The report doesn’t quote the Whites’ asking price for the 22-year-old, although Ben Jacobs has recently mentioned that a fee in the region of £30m-£35m could be ‘good enough’ for the Elland Road outfit.

Summerville enjoyed an ‘outstanding‘ season for Leeds in 2023/24, in the words of his manager Daniel Farke, scoring 20 league goals as his side missed out on promotion after losing the Championship play-off final to Southampton.

The Whites had been under pressure to raise funds by the end of June in order to address financial concerns around profit and sustainability rules, but the £40m sale of Archie Gray to Tottenham has now lessened the need to trim the squad further.

It’s a scenario similar to that at Newcastle, who had proposed Gordon to Liverpool as they fought their own PSR worries and eventually kept the wolf from the door by selling Yankuba Minteh and Elliott Anderson.

Nevertheless, Summerville mightn’t be willing to hang around in the Championship for another year, and as we know all too well, he’s capable of popping up with decisive goals on the big occasion, having ended our lengthy unbeaten Premier League streak at Anfield in October 2022.

As with the Magpies winger, though, the completion of any deal for the Dutchman could hinge on whether Luis Diaz departs. As things stand, Arne Slot already has an abundance of options on the left flank, although that might change depending on what happens with the Colombian.

