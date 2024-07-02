Liverpool holding intriguing transfer discussions behind the scenes amid Gordon saga – report

Liverpool are reportedly continuing to discuss the prospect of adding a holding midfielder and a wide player this summer.

This update comes courtesy of James Pearce in The Athletic’s latest Transfer DealSheet, with the Reds still yet to land a first senior signing under Arne Slot’s banner.

There is a temptation to bolster the backline after Joel Matip left the club as a free agent in the summer. However, Liverpool are still only ‘considering’ the prospect amid interest in Lille’s Leny Yoro.

The Merseysiders have been linked with a number of defensive midfielders this summer, including the likes of Joshua Kimmich, Alan Varela and Youssouf Fofana.

Anthony Gordon transfer: Could a deal happen?

Liverpool, it’s worth noting, are hardly short of options on the left flank.

Between Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, the Reds are supremely well-stocked. In which case, an exit would be required to free up room for Anthony Gordon in the current window.

Barcelona have been credited with serious interest but lack the funds to test our resolve.

A fee over £50m would be required to ask the question of Liverpool – an asking price PSG are far more capable of satisfying.

We’re in no hurry to part ways with the Colombian international just yet, so we’d expect any accepted bid to seriously overtake that stated figure.

