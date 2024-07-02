Liverpool target has agreed personal terms; now set for £30m move this afternoon – Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea have now completed a £30m deal to sign former Liverpool target Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this summer.
The Merseysiders were linked with a move for the Leicester City midfielder last year, though such reports have been far from forthcoming in recent months.
Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news in question, with the player signing a six-year deal keeping him at Stamford Bridge until June 2030.
🚨🔵 Official, confirmed. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has joined Chelsea on £30m deal from Leicester City.
Contract until June 2030 with Chelsea talent Michael Golding set to join #LCFC in £5m separate deal. pic.twitter.com/p1GrX8j6V8
The 25-year-old was a crucial figure in Enzo Maresca’s title push with Leicester City. Dewsbury-Hall registered 27 goal contributions in 49 games (across all competitions) as the Foxes secured the Championship title in 2023/24.
Elsewhere: David Hancko rules himself out of Liverpool move
Arne Slot’s former player more or less ruled himself out of a potential move to Liverpool despite recent speculation.
Strangely, he went as far as suggesting we weren’t looking for a player in his position.
Given that centre-back is arguably one of our biggest problem areas heading into 2024/25, it’s a statement that has left us scratching our heads here at Empire of the Kop.
We can only presume Hancko is referring to the fact he’s a left-sided centre-half. Perhaps Liverpool’s focus is on a right-sided option to replace Joel Matip who left as a free agent this summer?
Only time will tell on that front.
EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions