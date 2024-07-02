Liverpool target has agreed personal terms; now set for £30m move this afternoon – Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea have now completed a £30m deal to sign former Liverpool target Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this summer.

The Merseysiders were linked with a move for the Leicester City midfielder last year, though such reports have been far from forthcoming in recent months.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news in question, with the player signing a six-year deal keeping him at Stamford Bridge until June 2030.

🚨🔵 Official, confirmed. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has joined Chelsea on £30m deal from Leicester City. Contract until June 2030 with Chelsea talent Michael Golding set to join #LCFC in £5m separate deal.

The 25-year-old was a crucial figure in Enzo Maresca’s title push with Leicester City. Dewsbury-Hall registered 27 goal contributions in 49 games (across all competitions) as the Foxes secured the Championship title in 2023/24.

Elsewhere: David Hancko rules himself out of Liverpool move

Arne Slot’s former player more or less ruled himself out of a potential move to Liverpool despite recent speculation.

Strangely, he went as far as suggesting we weren’t looking for a player in his position.

Given that centre-back is arguably one of our biggest problem areas heading into 2024/25, it’s a statement that has left us scratching our heads here at Empire of the Kop.

We can only presume Hancko is referring to the fact he’s a left-sided centre-half. Perhaps Liverpool’s focus is on a right-sided option to replace Joel Matip who left as a free agent this summer?

Only time will tell on that front.

