New signing: Melwood lean is back as Liverpool Women announce record-breaking transfer

Liverpool FC Women have announced their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Olivia Smith, formerly of Sporting Lisbon, joins after an impressive campaign in the Portuguese top-flight in which Mariana Cabral were runners-up in the league behind Benfica.

The Reds have paid £212k (The Athletic) – breaking their women’s transfer record – to land the Canadian forward.

The Melwood lean is back 😍 pic.twitter.com/lyQ0VmimlJ — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) July 2, 2024

The 19-year-old Canadian will instantly play a part in pre-season having not been called up to the national team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Smith registered an impressive 26 goal contributions in 28 appearances (across all competitions) for Sporting in 2023/24.

An impressive signing for Matt Beard’s side

The former Portuguese top-flight ace was notably named Best Young Player of the Campeonato Nacional Feminino.

The awards have come thick and fast for Liverpool Women’s teenage signing, with the attacker securing Young Player of the Tournament prize at the Concacaf W Gold Cup earlier in 2024.

We’re looking forward to seeing how Olivia Smith performs in England as Matt Beard’s outfit looks to build on a fourth-place finish in the Women’s Super League last term.

Olivia Smith: “For my dad it’s very important for him”

Liverpool Women’s new No.11 admitted it was a move that meant a lot to her father who has been following the club for many years.

“Now that I’m finally here in the facility, I got to see a little bit of Liverpool, I absolutely love it and I’m super-excited,” the forward told liverpoolfc.com.

“It’s definitely a prestigious club as a whole and also for my dad it’s very important for him – this is the club he’s been watching and following since he was younger. So, it’s very cool to actually be a part of this thing and get this opportunity.

“I think it’s super-exciting because we have such a young team and [last] season they were amazing. I’m excited to be a part of a squad like this.

“I definitely feel like I can contribute to the players and the team and the staff itself – just as a person but also as a player, pushing for that Champions League spot for next year.”

