(Video) Nunez shows incredible quick thinking with Uruguay free kick in America

Darwin Nunez is flying for Uruguay at the moment and his confidence was on show with some brilliant quick thinking.

With his teammate being hacked down near the half way line, our No.9 quickly placed the ball on the turf and played a brilliant pass to Nahitan Nandez.

Unfortunately for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, the Al-Qadsiah midfielder couldn’t find the back of Matt Turner’s net.

It showed to everyone how sharp our man is at the moment, something Arne Slot must be looking forward to using to his advantage.

You can view Nunez’s quick free-kick (from 0:23) via Premier Sports on YouTube:

