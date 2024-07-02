Darwin Nunez may have inadvertently just done Arne Slot and Liverpool a massive favour

Darwin Nunez has inadvertently given his new club boss a huge helping hand over the past few hours.

The Liverpool striker missed out on his chance to become the first male Uruguayan to score in eight successive national team games, but his country’s 1-0 win over USA completed a 100% group stage record for the two-time world champions and eliminated the host nation.

As outlined by Liverpool Echo, the early exit for Gregg Berhalter’s side means that Fabian Otte – the Reds’ new head of goalkeeping – is now free to link up with the Merseysiders, having seen his involvement with the U.S. come to a premature conclusion.

Nunez was likely aware of the subplot behind Uruguay’s win before the match kicked off, although his focus would’ve been solely on helping his country to take a step closer to potential Copa America glory.

Back in Liverpool, though, Slot must’ve been wearing a beaming smile at the realisation that Otte can now come to Merseyside at the earliest possible opportunity.

This summer has witnessed a scale of off-field transition at Anfield not witnessed for years, so anything which can contribute towards the new staff getting stuck into their jobs early is to be welcomed, without meaning any disrespect to the U.S. men’s national team after their fate was sealed overnight.

Nunez actually had a very quiet game by his standards, especially considering the form he had been showing for Uruguay. In 89 minutes on the pitch, he completed only six passes out of 11 attempted, lost nine of his 12 duels, touched the ball just 22 times and failed to record a shot on target or a defensive action (Sofascore).

Even when nowhere near this best, though, the 25-year-old played his part in doing Slot and Liverpool a massive favour by freeing up Otte to take on his new role with the Reds earlier than he would’ve wanted.

