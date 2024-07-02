James Pearce says ‘incredible’ Liverpool player now expected to turn down contract offer

James Pearce has reported that there is a very real possibility Adrian turns down Liverpool’s offer of a one-year contract extension.

A return to the ‘incredible’ footballer’s (as Jurgen Klopp once described his performance in the European Super Cup, via the Guardian) homeland could very well be on the cards this summer.

“Slot may need to recruit a backup ‘keeper if, as expected, Adrian turns down the offer of a new one-year deal and returns to Spain to sign for boyhood club Real Betis,” the reporter wrote for The Athletic.

With Caoimhin Kelleher also looking for increased first-team minutes, the Reds could need to recruit a top second-choice ‘keeper in the window.

Pearce went on to add that an interested party has yet to stump up a bid to sign the £25m-valued Republic of Ireland shotstopper.

Kelleher transfer: Liverpool could do with keeping hold of him

Needing to fill two reserve goalkeeping slots in the near future is perhaps one headache Richard Hughes and Co. could do without.

Kelleher, in particular, has been nothing short of phenomenal when deputising between the sticks for Alisson Becker.

It’s to the 25-year-old’s credit that standards haven’t dropped immensely during his stints in goal. With that in mind, it would be incredibly difficult to find a replacement capable of maintaining such lofty expectations.

Of course, the former Ringmahon Rangers star would be entirely entitled to a move, if he so wishes.

