What James Pearce has now heard from Liverpool about Yoro & centre-back transfer search

It remains far from guaranteed that Liverpool will sign a new centre-back this summer.

That’s the latest from one of the most reliable outlets in the country, with the Reds continuing to ‘retain a strong interest’ in Leny Yoro.

Real Madrid, however, very much remain in pole position for the 18-year-old’s signature.

“Liverpool are considering whether to strengthen at centre-back following the departure of Joel Matip as a free agent,” James Pearce reported for The Athletic.

“They retain a strong interest in Lille’s Leny Yoro but expect Real Madrid to win the race for the young French defender’s signature.”

The teenager’s preference likewise remains a switch to the Spanish capital this summer.

Meanwhile, reported Liverpool target Riccardo Calafiori could yet find himself playing his football in the Premier League in 2024/25. Both Arsenal and Chelsea are understood to be admirers.

Can Liverpool risk going into the 2024/25 campaign without a centre-back?

Technically speaking, the numbers are there for Liverpool to rotate in the backline.

As far as the centre-back slots are concerned, Arne Slot can call upon Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah.

However, we lack real cover for our Dutch international on the left side of the partnership.

On the right, our former RB Leipzig centre-back has struggled with poor form in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign. It’s worth pointing out that injuries have also been a concern.

Quansah, meanwhile, enjoyed an impressive breakout campaign but lacks the experience of our senior options.

Gomez, for his part, spent much of the campaign acting as an auxiliary fullback. He only played five times in the heart of defence last term, according to Transfermarkt.

The options are there, but it looks a risk to head into the next season without reinforcements after Joel Matip’s exit.

