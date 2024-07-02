Fabrizio Romano drops curious late night transfer news for Liverpool fans

The race for Riccardo Calafiori is set to heat up following Italy’s exit from the European Championship this summer.

In an intriguing transfer twist, it seems that the Bologna star may yet end up in the Premier League despite positive talks with Serie A rivals Bologna.

Fabrizio Romano now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that Arsenal and Chelsea ‘remain both attentive to the situation’.

⤵️🇮🇹 Arsenal and Chelsea remain both attentive to the situation of Riccardo Calafiori at Bologna. No proposals yet, no negotiations but interest and race open. https://t.co/KsdZRAXZdj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2024

It’s important to highlight once more that interest has not yet developed into bids or talks. Though, it is quite curious that Liverpool aren’t mentioned as one such interested party given their own clear need for defensive reinforcements.

What is Bologna’s view on the situation?

Bologna quite clearly are leaning more to the side of selling Calafiori to the Premier League – if they absolutely have to.

The club’s technical director’s comments were indeed quite revealing on the matter: “I think he will not end up joining Juventus… Probably he can go abroad, in case we decide to sell him.”

The Italian outfit would, of course, much prefer to hold on to one of the outstanding players of the tournament and the 2023/24 campaign.

Liverpool must sign a new centre-back

The departure of Joel Matip at the end of his contract has left a clear hole in the squad in need of plugging.

That may very well see Richard Hughes and Co. pursue a more natural right-sided centre-back partner for Virgil van Dijk.

In our view, however, it would be a shame if that meant Liverpool allowed one of their rivals to snap up a top left-sided centre-half in Calafiori.

