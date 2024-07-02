What Fabrizio Romano has now heard about Mohammed Kudus amid Liverpool transfer links

Mohammed Kudus’ release clause (£85m) is now understood to no longer be valid for the current transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano relayed an update from @ExWHUEmployee on X (formerly Twitter) noting that the alleged Liverpool target’s (CaughtOffside) clause expired on June 30.

🚨🇬🇭 Mohammed Kudus’ release clause worth £85m is no longer valid for this summer transfer window. The clause expired on June 30th, as called by @ExWHUEmployee — West Ham are optimistic to keep him at the club. Kudus, under contract until June 2028 with option for further year. pic.twitter.com/8374nSTXoh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2024

The Merseysiders are understood to be keen on the prospect of signing a new winger this term.

Kudus registered 25 goal contributions in 48 games (across all competitions) in 2023/24.

When does Kudus’ contract expire?

Mohammed Kudus’ current terms with West Ham United are set to expire in the summer of 2028.

Should Liverpool still push for Kudus?

With a long-term contract on the table, the Hammers are effectively free to set whatever price tag they desire for a talent of the Ghanaian’s quality.

We’d expect £85m to be a minimum ballpark figure for the 23-year-old’s services this summer. This could very well put off Liverpool given their reluctance to meet Newcastle United’s demands for Anthony Gordon.

The search for Richard Hughes and Co. looks set to continue for now.

