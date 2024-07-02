‘The main issue is…’ – Fabrizio Romano shares Kvaratskhelia update after Liverpool enquiry

Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia which suggests that it’s highly unlikely Liverpool will sign the Napoli winger this summer.

As reported by Graeme Bailey for TBR Football, the Reds had contacted the Serie A club a fortnight ago to ask about the 23-year-old, who impressed for Georgia in their history-making Euro 2024 campaign.

However, speaking on The Debrief, the transfer reportedly dismissed any chance of the livewire forward leaving his current club this year, with Paris Saint-Germain also interested.

Romano stated: “The interest of PSG remains, they really appreciate the player, but the main issue is Napoli. Napoli have no intention of selling Kvaratskhelia.

“Antonio Conte has been super clear in press conferences. Napoli have already offered him a new contract and they feel it will be almost impossible for him to leave the club this summer. Kvaratskhelia could be a topic for next summer, maybe summer 2025.”

In terms of sheer numbers for last season, Kvaratskhelia was actually outperformed by another Liverpool-linked left winger in Anthony Gordon.

The Georgian hit 11 goals and set up another nine for Napoli last term, whereas the Newcastle forward netted 12 times and provided 11 assists (Transfermarkt), which on the face of it would suggest that the Englishman would be the preferable of the two wide players.

However, whereas the former Everton man has barely featured at Euro 2024 so far (click here for information on how to buy England v Switzerland tickets), his fellow 23-year-old was virtually ever-present for Willy Sagnol’s side in Germany and scored in the famous win over Portugal which took them through to the knockout stage.

Nonetheless, Conte seems determined to hold onto Kvaratskhelia for at least another year, which is most understandable as Gli Azzurri strive to improve upon a dreadful 2023/24 season in which they finished 10th as defending Serie A champions.

Should the likes of Diaz or Mo Salah move on from Liverpool over the next 12 months, perhaps then we can expect a serious push from Anfield to try and land the man known affectionately as ‘Kvaradona’.

