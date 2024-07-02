Tony Cascarino explains why it’s ‘exciting times’ for all connected with Liverpool

Tony Cascarino has explained it’s ‘exciting times’ for all connected with Liverpool as the beginning of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign edges closer.

Jurgen Klopp called it a day with the Reds at the end of the season and was replaced by former Feyenoord boss Arne Slot in the Anfield hot seat.

The Dutchman has inherited a squad full of real talent but Cascarino admits he’s excited by the prospect of Anthony Gordon leaving Newcastle to join the Merseysiders this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Reds ‘really like’ the former Everton ace but are yet to find a breakthrough in negotiations with the side from the north east.

“I am not sure Salah will stay, but then that has been a story for the last two years,” said Cascarino on talkSPORT (via HITC).

“Diaz, I think, is terrific for Liverpool on the left, which he plays in Anthony Gordon’s position. You have got Jota who can play there. Liverpool have got luxury in the forward areas and especially the type of speedy wingers that run behind.

“Unless they have had a big offer for Luis Diaz. If they had that offer and they go ‘we can try to get Gordon in as a replacement’, but yeah, exciting times, isn’t it?”

Mo Salah has already insisted that he’s remaining at the club beyond the summer while there have been some reports linking Luis Diaz with a move to Barcelona.

The Athletic’s James Pearce has revealed the Reds are not looking to sell the Colombian however, but there is clearly interest in signing Gordon who plays in the same position as our No.7.

It would ruffle a few feathers on the blue half of Merseyside if Gordon was to become the latest to cross Stanley Park, albeit indirectly, but he impressed for Newcastle on numerous occasions last term.

His pace and tenacity is something which could see him shine under Arne Slot – we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

