(Video) Gakpo sees Euros double chalked off in superb performance

It was a night to remember for Cody Gakpo and even though he managed to score and assist on the evening, it could have been better.

In what could have been our forward and his nation’s second of the match, he found the back of the net after some great attacking play in the box.

READ MORE: (Video) Gakpo continues to wow at the Euros with double goal involvement

It showed the instincts of a fox in the box finisher, after his first effort showed what the 25-year-old can do off the left wing.

To add an assist into this performance too must have Arne Slot rubbing his hands at the prospect of deploying our No.18 next season.

You can view Gakpo’s disallowed goal via @BBCSport on X:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions