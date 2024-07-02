(Video) Voice of Anfield names top five Liverpool players from 53-year career

Liverpool have a proud history and one man has been at the forefront of Anfield’s memories for over 50 years, with his opinion being worth listening to.

Speaking on ‘The Football Historian Podcast’, George Sephton named his all-time top five Reds as: “Kenny, Steven Gerrard, I suppose we’d put Robbie Fowler and Ian Rush in and Virgil probably in the five as well.”

READ MORE: (Image) Fresh Anfield update provided as refurbishment work carried out on pitch

When it comes to a man who’s been in the stadium for nearly every home game over the past 53 years since becoming the stadium announcer, it’s probably a list we should take notice of.

A nice array of eras for the club are represented too, showing how lucky we’ve all been to watch our heroes over the years.

You can view Sephton’s comments on Liverpool’s best players (from 56:09) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions