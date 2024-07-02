What Arne Slot did with one Liverpool player after being appointed head coach is telling

For any in doubt over Virgil van Dijk’s future at Liverpool – look no further than Arne Slot’s checklist in the days following his appointment to the vacant head coach role.

The Dutchman’s current terms remain set to expire in 2025, though there’s every indication that these will be extended beyond that date.

Indeed, it’s telling that the former Feyenoord boss went out of his way to contact the Reds skipper ‘in the days after his appointment to discuss his plans for the team’, according to The Athletic.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The ex-Southampton defender is joined by Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the expiring contracts list.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano drops curious late night transfer news for Liverpool fans

READ MORE: Bologna director’s revealing Calafiori transfer comments are good news for Liverpool

Criticised abroad, beloved at home

It remains one of life’s great mysteries as to how Van Dijk can attract so much criticism from his homeland but be so adored on Merseyside.

We know, of course, that the pressure of the armband in the Netherlands does naturally invite a greater weight of responsibility.

Regardless, there can be no question that his importance is diminishing for club or country.

If one of Slot’s first actions in the opening days of his premiership has made anything clear – it’s that our No.4 will continue to remain a key figure at Anfield.

That should, then, mean a new contract is on the horizon for our talismanic captain.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions