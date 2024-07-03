After Salah & Bajcetic: Arne Slot’s Liverpool handed third Olympics boost

The good news keeps on coming for Arne Slot’s Liverpool.

Days after it was reported that Mo Salah and Stefan Bajcetic are unlikely to be among the many footballers paying a visit to Paris for the upcoming Olympic Games, news broke that Wataru Endo will also be reporting for pre-season.

The former Stuttgart skipper has been omitted from the Japanese international squad ahead of this summer’s Olympics, as David Lynch reported on X (formerly Twitter).

Wataru Endo will be available for Liverpool’s full pre-season schedule after being omitted from the Japan squad for this summer’s Olympics. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) July 3, 2024

The Merseysiders are set to first take on Real Betis in their pre-season opener on Saturday July 27.

Another important win for Arne Slot

The disruption of the international tournaments hardly presents the ideal opportunity for our new head coach to get to grips with his squad.

We’re still waiting for Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and several others to return from the Euros and Copa America. Then, there’ll likely be some holiday time for each to enjoy before linking up with the squad in the United States.

It’s a little frustrating given any potential incomings this summer appear partly dependent on Slot’s assessment of the squad but it can’t be helped!

