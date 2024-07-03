‘My understanding is…’ – Journalist shares what he’s heard from ‘sources’ on Liverpool-linked duo

It’s an open secret that Liverpool are keen to strengthen their centre-backs ranks during this summer’s transfer window.

While various targets covering every position on the pitch have been mooted, the centre of defence appears to be a priority for Arne Slot, with the likes of Leny Yoro and Riccardo Calafiori among the most prominent names to be mentioned in recent days.

That’s not forgetting longer-held targets such as Piero Hincapie, either, although it seems that neither of the latter two are being seriously considered at Anfield.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about Liverpool’s likely summer transfer activity, Ben Jacobs began by saying of the Italy defender: “My understanding is that Liverpool are not actively in the race for him at this stage.

“We’ve heard links with several Premier League clubs, but Liverpool sources downplay the links that are being made between Calafiori and them, so it appears that they have other targets that they are working on.

“That’s the same also for Piero Hincapie as well, who is constantly being linked with Liverpool. But again, there’s denials from sources close to Liverpool that he’s a target they’re looking to pursue, either.”

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Oh my…’ – Lineker and Richards swoon over Liverpool target who’s ‘the next big thing’

READ MORE: Potential squad numbers for new Liverpool signings – and possible changes within current squad

We’d like to think that a left-footed centre-back would be high on Liverpool’s priority list this summer, given that we currently have nobody fitting that description in the first-team squad, so it’s surprising to us that neither Calafiori nor Hincapie are being strongly pursued by the Reds.

The Italian and the Ecuadorian would both fit that particular niche, along with offering the potential to serve as long-term options at Anfield, with each of the duo just 22 years of age.

As it stands, Yoro appears to be LFC’s leading candidate in terms of prospective centre-back reinforcements. The Lille youngster – who’s primarily right-footed – has been hailed as a ‘generational talent‘, so it’s no shock that he’s been touted for a big move this year.

It seems disappointing that Liverpool don’t appear to be majorily in for Calafiori or Hincapie (both valued in the region of £46m), with the former seeming to be a perfect fit for Slot’s squad.

Nonetheless, we must trust in the analysis which has been conducted by the Reds’ recruitment team, who tend to get it right far more often than hitting a bum note when it comes to transfer decisions.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions