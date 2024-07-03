(Video) New cranes spotted outside Anfield as summer refurbishments begin

Although the season has long since ended when Anfield said an emotional farewell to Jurgen Klopp but the stadium has been far from empty.

With concerts being held for Taylor Swift and P!nk, the turf has been ruined and already relayed but there seems to be some exterior work being completed too.

Thanks to a video shared by KC Imageworks on YouTube, we can see a blue crane in position outside the newly renovated Anfield Road End Stand.

It’s not known what it’s there for at this moment and let’s hope it’s nothing sinister from all the development work that was completed over the past years.

You can view the video of the Anfield crane (from 8:55) via KC Imageworks on YouTube

